Delhi government launches scheme paying employees to use public transport India Jun 09, 2026

Delhi just rolled out a new scheme to get its employees on board with public transport.

If you're a government worker and spend at least 25% of the monthly transport allowance (excluding DA) on the Metro or DTC busses with a common mobility card, you can actually earn extra cash for it.

The goal? Cut down on fuel use and pollution, especially with the ongoing West Asia fuel crisis.