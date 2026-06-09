Delhi government launches scheme paying employees to use public transport
Delhi just rolled out a new scheme to get its employees on board with public transport.
If you're a government worker and spend at least 25% of the monthly transport allowance (excluding DA) on the Metro or DTC busses with a common mobility card, you can actually earn extra cash for it.
The goal? Cut down on fuel use and pollution, especially with the ongoing West Asia fuel crisis.
GNCTD employees receive 10% allowance top-up
If GNCTD employees spend at least 25% of their monthly travel allowance (excluding DA) recharging their mobility card, they'll get an extra 10% added to their allowance in their salary.
The scheme runs for six months for now but could stick around if it works well.
Plus, DTC is adding special bus routes from neighborhoods to metro stations and the Secretariat, making the switch even easier.