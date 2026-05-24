Delhi Gymkhana Club ordered to vacate Safdarjung Road for defense
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club, a landmark hangout since 1913, has been ordered to leave its spacious grounds at Safdarjung Road by June 5.
The government says the land is now needed for defense projects and public security in a sensitive part of the city.
L&DO ends Delhi Gymkhana Club lease
The Land and Development Office ended the club's lease, saying national priorities come first.
Once vacated, the property will officially belong to the president of India.
While some see this as necessary for public interest, Indian Police Service officer Kiran Bedi called it "truly tragic," describing the club as part of Delhi's institutional and sporting heritage with links to figures like Arun Jaitley.