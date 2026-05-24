Delhi Gymkhana Club told to clear Safdarjung Road June 5
The iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, around since 1913 and home to around 11,000 registered members (think veterans, diplomats, and top officials), has been told by the government to clear out its massive Safdarjung Road property by June 5.
The official reason? "National security" and plans for public projects.
But club members aren't taking it lightly. They're gearing up for a legal battle.
Members seek Delhi High Court stay
Club members plan to ask the Delhi High Court for a stay on the eviction, hoping to protect their historic hangout from being taken over so suddenly.
They say losing the club would hit decades of investments, staff jobs, and a big piece of Delhi's cultural scene.
Legal experts think it'll come down to lease details and whether due process is followed, especially since national security is involved.