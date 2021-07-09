Home / News / India News / Delhi High Court supports Uniform Civil Code. What is it?
India

Delhi High Court supports Uniform Civil Code. What is it?

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 07:33 pm
Delhi High Court supports Uniform Civil Code. What is it?
The Delhi High Court has supported the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. What is it?

The Delhi High Court on Friday supported the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India and asked the central government to take necessary steps in this regard, reports say. The court remarked that the Indian society is becoming increasingly "homogeneous," hence there is a need to adopt such a Code. But what exactly is Uniform Civil Code?

In this article
Details

'Modern Indian society gradually becoming homogeneous'

"In modern Indian society, which is gradually becoming homogeneous, the traditional barriers of religion, community, and caste are slowly dissipating," Justice Prathiba M Singh said. "In view of these changing paradigms, a Uniform Civil Code is in order," Justice Singh added. She was hearing a plea involving the applicability of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 in case of a couple from the Meena community.

Details

Several courts have called for UCC: Justice Singh

Justice Singh said several courts have time and again called for Uniform Civil Code, but no steps have been taken toward its implementation. "The hope expressed in Article 44 of the Constitution that the State shall secure its citizens Uniform Civil Code ought not to remain a mere hope." In fact, establishing such a Code has been the ruling BJP's agenda for long.

Quote

'Citizens should not be made to struggle'

"Cases like the present repeatedly highlight the need for such a Code...so that settled principles, safeguards, and procedures can be laid down and citizens are not made to struggle due to the conflicts and contradictions in various personal laws," the court said.

UCC

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code means having a common set of laws governing personal issues such as marriage, divorce, succession, and adoption for all citizens of the country, irrespective of their religion or faith. Currently, different laws are in place for such matters in India. However, the Muslim personal laws are not codified and are based on their religious texts.

Case

What was the said case all about?

In the said case of the couple from the Meena community, the husband had earlier filed for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act. However, a family court had rejected his petition, saying the law did not apply to the Meena community, a notified Scheduled Tribe in Rajasthan. The man then challenged that order in the Delhi High Court, which has made the aforementioned observations.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
PM Modi chairs top-level meet on coronavirus, oxygen availability

Latest News

Vijayan requests PM to waive tax on imported life-saving drug

India

Hetero seeks Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir in India

India

2021 Wimbledon: Matteo Berrettini advances to his first major final

Sports

One-off Test, Day 3: Bangladesh on top against Zimbabwe

Sports

Doctor held for not informing kin about patient's death, overcharging

India

Latest India News

PM Modi chairs top-level meet on coronavirus, oxygen availability

India

Uttar Pradesh reports 2 cases of Kappa COVID-19 variant

India

Ghaziabad: Man opens fire at lover's family, kills her sister-in-law

India

WB: Two doctors transferred after student lodges sexual harassment complaint

India

Zydus vaccine for 12-18-year-olds from September, says expert panel chief

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Political leaders should not hoard COVID-19 drugs: Delhi High Court

India

Who is Pushpa Ganediwala, judge behind controversial Bombay HC ruling

India

Prashant Bhushan fined Re. 1 in contempt case by SC

India
Trending Topics