Home / News / India News / Delhi hospitals report rare condition in children: multi inflammatory syndrome
India

Delhi hospitals report rare condition in children: multi inflammatory syndrome

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 10:59 am
Delhi hospitals report rare condition in children: multi inflammatory syndrome
Hospitals across Delhi are reporting cases of multi inflammatory syndrome. What is it?

Hospitals across the national capital Delhi are reporting cases of a rare condition in children as a post-coronavirus complication - multi inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). However, doctors have assured that the affected children have mostly responded well to the treatment and the mortality rate remains low. But, what exactly is it and do you need to worry?

In this article
Condition

What is multi inflammatory syndrome?

MIS-C is a rare immune reaction that occurs around four to six weeks after a mild or asymptomatic coronavirus infection, according to medical journal The Lancet. Symptoms include fever lasting three or more days, eye infection, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach ache, and nausea. In extremely rare cases, the condition could lead to a multiple organ failure.

Cases

How many cases are there?

In early June, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi set up a dedicated ward for children suffering from MIS-C. Dr. Dhiren Gupta said the hospital has seen 52 such patients in less than four weeks. There were about 177 cases across Delhi-NCR, according to a report published in late May. However, the cases have begun to reduce lately, Dr. Gupta informed.

Details

Most cases in children aged 4-16: Doctor

According to Dr. Gupta, most of the cases were in children aged 4-16. He said the condition led to cardiac issues in a worrying 70% patients while gastro-intestinal and abdominal symptoms were seen in 50% patients. "Brain issues such as encephalitis in 20% and two patients had nerve paralysis. These were the major issues we observed and blood pressure was down in almost 80%."

Information

How many cases were there last year?

In the first wave of COVID-19 last year, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital reported a total of 120 cases over a span of six months. Nearly 2,000 children were affected all across India during the first wave, according to the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

Advice

What should parents do?

Experts say parents should look for early signs and consult a doctor if symptoms persist. "What parents need to do is report to a pediatrician if a child has fever for more than three days within six weeks of recovering from COVID-19," said Dr. Anurag Aggarwal of Maulana Azad Medical College, according to The Indian Express. "Be aware and not afraid," the doctor added.

Information

What is the treatment?

MIS-C is treated using supportive care such as intravenous fluids, medications that reduce inflammation, and treatments to improve heart function and breathing. Use of corticosteroids and remdesivir is advised only for hospitalized patients with critical illness.

Situation

India's coronavirus situation

India faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, but the situation has since improved. In the past 24 hours, the country reported nearly 67,000 new infections. More than 2,300 deaths were also recorded during the same period. India has administered over 25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only 3.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Covovax India launch by September; trial for kids soon: SII

Latest News

First three-man crew for China's new space station blasts off

Science

SC: CBSE submits Class-XII evaluation scheme; results by July 31

India

Missing father a suspect in Pune double murder case

India

Halle Open: Felix stuns Roger Federer to reach quarter-final

Sports

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh

Auto

Latest India News

Delta Plus variant may trigger third COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra

India

Covovax India launch by September; trial for kids soon: SII

India

Calf serum absent in COVAXIN, involved in development, government clarifies

India

Gujarat: Two kids among nine killed in car-truck collision

India

'Deliberate defiance': Ravi Shankar Prasad on Twitter losing legal safety

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

IMA seeks Modi's intervention over attacks on doctors, misinformation campaigns

India

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

India

COVID-19-induced 'Black fungus' cases reported in Delhi. What is it?

India

Delhi's private hospitals violating COVID-19 guidelines, say inspection teams

India
Trending Topics