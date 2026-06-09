Delhi introduces Road Asset Management System with CSIR-CRRI and SPA

Delhi plans green belts and drains

This project isn't just about smoother rides: it's also tackling waterlogging during monsoons by redesigning slopes and adding better drains.

Green belts with local plants will line the roads to help cut down dust pollution.

Future pavement designs may include systems that let rainwater seep in, helping recharge groundwater while keeping things eco-friendly.

It's all part of Delhi's push for cleaner, greener streets that actually work for everyone.