Delhi introduces Road Asset Management System with CSIR-CRRI and SPA
Delhi is giving its roads a major upgrade by partnering with CSIR-CRRI and the School of Planning and Architecture.
The new Road Asset Management System (RAMS) will use digital tools to keep tabs on road quality, traffic, and repairs, so potholes and rough patches get sorted faster.
The big goal? Smoother, safer drives, less dust in the air, and long-lasting fixes instead of quick patches.
Delhi plans green belts and drains
This project isn't just about smoother rides: it's also tackling waterlogging during monsoons by redesigning slopes and adding better drains.
Green belts with local plants will line the roads to help cut down dust pollution.
Future pavement designs may include systems that let rainwater seep in, helping recharge groundwater while keeping things eco-friendly.
It's all part of Delhi's push for cleaner, greener streets that actually work for everyone.