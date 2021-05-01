Coronavirus: Delhi lockdown extended by one week, says CM Kejriwal

May 01, 2021

The lockdown in national capital Delhi in the view of the worsening COVID-19 situation has been extended by another week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday evening.

The restrictions, that were supposed to end on Monday, will now continue until 5 am on May 10.

Only essential services will be allowed to operate.

Here are more details on this.

Quote

This is second extension of lockdown in Delhi

"Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," CM Kejriwal tweeted. Notably, this is the second extension of the lockdown in the national capital, that has been in place since April 19.

Twitter Post

Situation in Delhi

Delhi reported over 27,000 cases in the past 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the capital city reported over 27,000 infections and 375 deaths.

It marked the 13th straight day with over 20,000 cases and its active caseload is now nearly one lakh.

In the past few weeks, private as well as state-run hospitals in Delhi have reported an acute shortage of medical oxygen, ICU beds, medicines, and ventilators, among other essential facilities.

Incidents

Today, at least 8 patients died due to oxygen shortage

Earlier in the day, at least eight patients, including a doctor, died at Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of oxygen supply. The hospital was without oxygen for 80 minutes after around 11:45 am.

Last week, at least 20 coronavirus patients had died at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to a shortage of oxygen.

Delhi HC

'Will we shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?'

After learning about the incident at the Batra Hospital, the Delhi High Court today pulled up the central government.

"We mean business...You will arrange everything now. 8 people have died...Will we shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?" the High Court said.

It has directed the Centre to ensure the city receives its 490 metric tonnes of medical oxygen "today by whatever means."

Situation in India

India reports over 4 lakh cases for the first time

India has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which experts have blamed on mutated strains of the virus and mass gatherings.

In the last 24 hours, the country logged 4,01,993 new infections - the highest-ever one-day surge for any country in the outbreak.

3,523 more fatalities took India's death toll past 2.11 lakh.