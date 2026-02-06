Delhi: Man dies after falling into pit dug for sewer
A 25-year-old named Kamal Dhyani lost his life when his bike fell into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board for sewer work in Janakpuri late Thursday night; the board said the worksite had been barricaded and the pit covered with green mesh.
He was on his way home from work when the accident happened, and his family spent hours searching before his body was finally found Friday morning.
3 DJB officials suspended, contractor under scanner
After the tragedy, three DJB officials were suspended and the government promised to investigate safety lapses. The Water Minister said action will also be taken against the contractor.
Kamal's family has accused police of being slow to respond, but authorities say they did what they could and that an FIR is being registered.
The DJB has assured compensation for Kamal's family as an investigation moves forward.