Delhi man kills friend over unpaid loan, posts confession online

Accused has a record of past theft

After days on the run, Qureshi was found in Timarpur on January 30 while trying to collect money to escape further.

When police tried to arrest him, he fired at them; they shot back and hit his leg before taking him into custody.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol and a Hero motorcycle from Qureshi.

Qureshi has a record of past theft and is now facing charges for murder and illegal arms possession as the investigation continues.