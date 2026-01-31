Delhi man kills friend over unpaid loan, posts confession online
A 23-year-old, Mohammad Moin Qureshi, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Faizan (24) at a Maujpur cafe in northeast Delhi on January 23.
The dispute was reportedly over an unpaid ₹30,000 loan Qureshi told police he had borrowed from Faizan.
Qureshi later posted—and deleted—a video on Instagram admitting to the murder, saying it happened because Faizan had slapped him months earlier.
Accused has a record of past theft
After days on the run, Qureshi was found in Timarpur on January 30 while trying to collect money to escape further.
When police tried to arrest him, he fired at them; they shot back and hit his leg before taking him into custody.
Officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol and a Hero motorcycle from Qureshi.
Qureshi has a record of past theft and is now facing charges for murder and illegal arms possession as the investigation continues.