Delhi: Man shot at, ₹80 lakh stolen
On Monday in northeast Delhi, a money transfer agent named Aqeel was shot after attackers fired three to four rounds at him while traveling with his colleague Shahid.
The attackers fired at them on the Shastri Park flyover and made off with a bag containing ₹80 lakh in cash.
Investigation underway
Aqeel was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Police have sealed off the area, collected forensic evidence, and are reviewing CCTV footage while questioning witnesses—including Shahid—to track down those responsible.
Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and the investigation is ongoing.