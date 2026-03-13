Delhi: Manipur lawyer, transgender friend assaulted in park; 4 arrested
A lawyer from Manipur and her transgender friend were attacked by a group of boys at Satpula Park, Malviya Nagar, Delhi on March 8, 2026.
The boys reportedly hurled racial and sexual slurs, then punched the lawyer; the friend was also assaulted (including being struck with a belt); one attacker produced a knife and attempted to stab the woman, and hit the lawyer's head with a metal-spiked belt.
The lawyer received medical treatment; the friend's treatment status is not specified.
NHRC seeks report; weapon recovered
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Delhi Police for a report on the victim's health and the investigation.
Police have already registered an FIR and arrested four juveniles aged 15 and 16 using CCTV footage. The weapon used in the assault was also recovered.
The case is under active investigation.