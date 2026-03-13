Delhi: Manipur lawyer, transgender friend assaulted in park; 4 arrested India Mar 13, 2026

A lawyer from Manipur and her transgender friend were attacked by a group of boys at Satpula Park, Malviya Nagar, Delhi on March 8, 2026.

The boys reportedly hurled racial and sexual slurs, then punched the lawyer; the friend was also assaulted (including being struck with a belt); one attacker produced a knife and attempted to stab the woman, and hit the lawyer's head with a metal-spiked belt.

The lawyer received medical treatment; the friend's treatment status is not specified.