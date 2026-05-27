Delhi MCD to digitize fines under Jan Vishwas Act 2026

Officers to upload evidence, issue penalties

Field officers would be able to spot a violation, upload evidence digitally, and issue digital notices or penalties through the proposed workflow.

MCD says weak enforcement in the past was due to low penalties (like just ₹50 for walking your dog without a leash!) and not enough resources.

With this upgrade, officers get more power to enforce rules, chase unpaid fines through legal steps if needed, and there's even an appeal process that promises decisions within 60 days.