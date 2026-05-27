Delhi MCD to digitize fines under Jan Vishwas Act 2026
Delhi's Municipal Corporation (MCD) is planning a digital mechanism under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026.
Soon, you'll see an upgraded MCD 311 app and a new portal that make it way easier, and quicker, for officials to issue notices and collect fines for things like not following pet rules.
The idea is to ditch old-school paperwork and bring everything online.
Officers to upload evidence, issue penalties
Field officers would be able to spot a violation, upload evidence digitally, and issue digital notices or penalties through the proposed workflow.
MCD says weak enforcement in the past was due to low penalties (like just ₹50 for walking your dog without a leash!) and not enough resources.
With this upgrade, officers get more power to enforce rules, chase unpaid fines through legal steps if needed, and there's even an appeal process that promises decisions within 60 days.