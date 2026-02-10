Delhi-Meerut Expressway: 2 men die while rescuing accident victim

Driver of vegetable truck has been detained

The victims—Devendra and Govind—had stopped to help Hari Om after his pickup rear-ended a stationary vehicle near Sector 62.

Police have detained the vegetable truck's driver, and a case of causing death by negligence is being registered; investigations are ongoing.

Sadly, Om survived but is still hospitalized, while rescuers remain in critical condition.

Accidents like this are becoming more common on the DME, mostly due to speeding, wrong-side driving and illegal parking, and the earlier removal of traffic personnel from expressway entry and exit points.

Locals did call for an ambulance, but for two of the rescuers, help came too late.