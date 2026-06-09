Delhi Metro launches Phase V(A) tender for Tughlakabad Kalindi Kunj
Delhi Metro is moving ahead with its Phase V(A) plans, starting with a tender to appoint a detailed design consultant for Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj Interchange on the upcoming Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj corridor.
This line aims to make east-west travel in Southeast Delhi way smoother and less dependent on road traffic.
Metro link for Noida Faridabad Gurgaon
Once built, this corridor will link up Noida, Faridabad, and Gurgaon directly to the Metro network at Kalindi Kunj, meaning faster commutes and fewer headaches for daily travelers.
The consultant's contract is worth ₹2.4 crore and covers everything from architecture to electricals over four years.
Construction should kick off in 2026 and wrap up by 2028.
Plus, Phase V(A) also brings a 2.2-km extension to IGI Airport Terminal 1 and a separate 10-km Central Vista corridor linking RK Ashram Marg and Indraprastha, making getting around Delhi even easier.