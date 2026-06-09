Delhi Metro launches Phase V(A) tender for Tughlakabad Kalindi Kunj

Metro link for Noida Faridabad Gurgaon

Once built, this corridor will link up Noida, Faridabad, and Gurgaon directly to the Metro network at Kalindi Kunj, meaning faster commutes and fewer headaches for daily travelers.

The consultant's contract is worth ₹2.4 crore and covers everything from architecture to electricals over four years.

Construction should kick off in 2026 and wrap up by 2028.

Plus, Phase V(A) also brings a 2.2-km extension to IGI Airport Terminal 1 and a separate 10-km Central Vista corridor linking RK Ashram Marg and Indraprastha, making getting around Delhi even easier.