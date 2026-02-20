Delhi Metro prioritizes board exam students during AI Impact Summit
If you're a CBSE student in Delhi juggling board exams and crazy city traffic this week, here's some good news: the Metro and Traffic Police are making your commute easier while the big AI Impact Summit is also happening.
Board exams run from February 17 to April 10, overlapping with the summit at Bharat Mandapam (Feb 16-20), so things could get hectic.
DMRC has told its staff to give students with admit cards priority
DMRC has told its staff to give students with admit cards priority at security checks, ticket counters, and customer care desks.
Centralized announcements will also be made to guide and assist students—so students running late or stressed about crowds could receive assistance such as faster frisking and prioritized ticketing.
What about traffic?
Delhi Traffic Police have assigned nodal officers to key schools on busy routes and are giving admit card-carrying students priority at intersections.
Even with extra traffic from the summit, Metro services stay open—just try to leave early so you can reach your exam center on time without any last-minute panic.