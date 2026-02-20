Delhi Metro prioritizes board exam students during AI Impact Summit India Feb 20, 2026

If you're a CBSE student in Delhi juggling board exams and crazy city traffic this week, here's some good news: the Metro and Traffic Police are making your commute easier while the big AI Impact Summit is also happening.

Board exams run from February 17 to April 10, overlapping with the summit at Bharat Mandapam (Feb 16-20), so things could get hectic.