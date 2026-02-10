Delhi: Mother killed by son while showing illegal firearm
In southeast Delhi's Jungpura JJ settlement, 37-year-old Sumati was tragically killed on Monday when her 18-year-old son Tarun accidentally fired an illegal pistol while showing it to her.
The bullet struck her in the face, killing her instantly.
Sumati, who worked as a domestic help, leaves behind her husband and three children.
Case registered, investigation underway
After the shooting, Tarun ran away but was found by police soon after. He showed officers where he tossed the gun in a nearby drain, which they recovered.
Forensics collected evidence at home, and police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant Arms Act sections.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into how Tarun got hold of the weapon.