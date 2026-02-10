Delhi: Mother killed by son while showing illegal firearm

Case registered, investigation underway

After the shooting, Tarun ran away but was found by police soon after. He showed officers where he tossed the gun in a nearby drain, which they recovered.

Forensics collected evidence at home, and police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant Arms Act sections.

The investigation is ongoing as police look into how Tarun got hold of the weapon.