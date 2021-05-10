Riots accused Natasha Narwal gets 3-week bail after father's death

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 10, 2021, 07:57 pm

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal in the Delhi riots case after her father died due to COVID-19. The bail plea had been filed initially to allow Narwal to meet her ailing father, who died Sunday evening before the plea was heard. Narwal had been charged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Bail

Prosecution did not oppose bail plea

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambani heard Narwal's bail plea Monday. Representing Narwal, advocate Adit Pujari told the court, "In the pleading, we had sought interim bail on the ground that the father is down with COVID-19. Unfortunately, he passed away last evening. The brother also has COVID," Bar and Bench reported. The prosecution did not oppose the plea.

Quote

'Brother has COVID-19; nobody else can perform last rites'

The Delhi HC order stated, "Shri Mahavir Narwal is survived only by Akash Narwal (brother) who is in self-isolation owing to COVID 19 and Natasha Narwal. Therefore, there is nobody else in the family to perform the last rites and cremation." "We are of the view that the release of applicant is imperative in this hour of grief and personal loss," it added.

Bail conditions

Bail granted against Rs. 50,000 personal bond

Narwal must furnish a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and provide her telephone number to the Station House Officer, PS Crime Branch, Special Cell, Delhi Police, the HC ordered. She also has to share her contact with SHO, police station within whose jurisdiction her address in Rohtak is. She must also refrain from speaking or posting anything on social media about the pending case.

Information

Narwal must give RT-PCR report before surrendering after 3 weeks

"She shall surrender before the jail superintendent at the time of expiry of the term and also give RT-PCR test report at the time of surrender," the court further said, adding that Narwal should wear a PPE kit at the time of the cremation.

Case

Narwal was arrested last year for allegedly inciting communal riots

Narwal was arrested in February 2020 and booked under the UAPA for allegedly inciting communal riots in Northeast Delhi that month. At least 50 people were killed in the communal violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The violence, which went on for three days, was a "premeditated conspiracy," the police allege. Narwal has remained at Tihar Jail since May last year.

Death

Narwal's father died of COVID-19 yesterday

Pinjra Tod ("break the cage")—the feminist student organization that Narwal was involved with—confirmed the demise of Narwal's father, Mahavir Narwal. Mr. Narwal was a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a retired senior scientist from CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. He was hospitalized on May 3. He was put on a ventilator on Sunday and died a few hours later.