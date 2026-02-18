Delhi-NCR: GRAP Stage-II restrictions lifted as air quality improves
Good news for Delhi-NCR—Stage-II air pollution restrictions have just been lifted after the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 214, thanks to some much-needed wind and better weather.
What's the situation now?
GRAP's Stage-II rules had been in place since October 2025 as part of the graded response action plan activated during high pollution episodes.
With things looking up, life gets a bit easier—but not everywhere.
Still 'very poor' in some areas
Even with the overall improvement, certain areas like Ghazipur landfill and Anand Vihar are still struggling with "very poor" and "poor" air quality, respectively.
So while most of the city can breathe a little easier, these hotspots need extra attention.