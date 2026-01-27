Delhi-NCR: Rain, thunderstorms likely Saturday; air quality dips
Delhi-NCR is in for a rainy and stormy Tuesday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for one or two spells of light rain on January 27.
While you might want to grab an umbrella, there's another concern—air quality has slipped from "moderate" to "poor," with Monday's AQI hitting 241.
Why does this matter?
The rain could give some short-term relief from pollution, but don't expect miracles—light winds mean pollutants might stick around.
Noida and Gurugram are also seeing poor air days.
Plus, foggy mornings are expected from January 28, making visibility tricky if you're heading out early.
What's next?
After the Tuesday-Wednesday rain, temperatures will slowly climb and skies should clear up a bit.
But heads up: experts say air quality is likely to stay poor for most of next week.