Delhi-NCR: Rain, thunderstorms likely Saturday; air quality dips India Jan 27, 2026

Delhi-NCR is in for a rainy and stormy Tuesday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for one or two spells of light rain on January 27.

While you might want to grab an umbrella, there's another concern—air quality has slipped from "moderate" to "poor," with Monday's AQI hitting 241.