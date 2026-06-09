Delhi-NCR swelters as the Ridge hits 43.4°C and Safdarjung 42.2°C

IMD forecasts Delhi storms June 11

The monsoon usually reaches Delhi around June 27, but right now it's still far off, leaving hot winds from Rajasthan to crank up the heat and keep things dry.

The IMD says these high temperatures will stick around until June 10, but some relief is expected from June 11 with possible thunderstorms and more clouds on the horizon.

Hang in there, cooler days are just around the corner!