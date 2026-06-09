Delhi-NCR swelters as the Ridge hits 43.4°C and Safdarjung 42.2°C
India
Delhi-NCR is stuck in a serious heat wave, with temperatures topping 43 degrees Celsius, even though several parts of India are starting to see monsoon showers.
On Monday, the Ridge hit 43.4 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung wasn't far behind at 42.2 degrees Celsius, with Safdarjung 2 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year.
IMD forecasts Delhi storms June 11
The monsoon usually reaches Delhi around June 27, but right now it's still far off, leaving hot winds from Rajasthan to crank up the heat and keep things dry.
The IMD says these high temperatures will stick around until June 10, but some relief is expected from June 11 with possible thunderstorms and more clouds on the horizon.
Hang in there, cooler days are just around the corner!