Delhi on high alert for Putin's visit

What's happening behind the scenes

Delhi Police are tracking Putin's movements minute by minute, sanitizing and securing all routes and venues he might visit.

Over 50 Russian security staff will be in the capital to conduct detailed inspections and coordinate security.

Expect SWAT teams, anti-terror squads, drones in the sky, and some traffic diversions around town— so heads-up if you're out and about!

Public advisories will be issued to help everyone stay safe and avoid disruptions during his stay.