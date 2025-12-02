Next Article
Delhi on high alert for Putin's visit
Delhi is stepping up security as Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in the city on December 4 for a two-day visit.
With agencies keeping plans tightly under wraps, the capital is buzzing with preparations to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.
What's happening behind the scenes
Delhi Police are tracking Putin's movements minute by minute, sanitizing and securing all routes and venues he might visit.
Over 50 Russian security staff will be in the capital to conduct detailed inspections and coordinate security.
Expect SWAT teams, anti-terror squads, drones in the sky, and some traffic diversions around town— so heads-up if you're out and about!
Public advisories will be issued to help everyone stay safe and avoid disruptions during his stay.