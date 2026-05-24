Delhi Police arrest 5 in Nandu's southwest Delhi clinic plot

Accused admit sourcing weapons and motorcycle

The group had checked out the clinic back in February but ditched their plan because there were too many people around.

When police moved in, they found three semi-automatic pistols, live cartridges, and phones used to coordinate with other gang members.

The accused admitted they got weapons and a motorcycle from contacts in Haryana, helping police uncover more about their extortion network.

The investigation is still on to track down other members.