Delhi Police arrest 5 in Nandu's southwest Delhi clinic plot
Delhi Police just caught five accused linked to the Nandu gang, including three alleged sharpshooters and two suspected weapon suppliers, who were allegedly planning an attack on a southwest Delhi clinic as part of an extortion scheme.
The arrests happened Sunday after a month-long surveillance operation, with police saying the plan was being run by gangster Nandu, even though he is behind bars.
Accused admit sourcing weapons and motorcycle
The group had checked out the clinic back in February but ditched their plan because there were too many people around.
When police moved in, they found three semi-automatic pistols, live cartridges, and phones used to coordinate with other gang members.
The accused admitted they got weapons and a motorcycle from contacts in Haryana, helping police uncover more about their extortion network.
The investigation is still on to track down other members.