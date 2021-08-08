Home / News / India News / Independence Day: Delhi Police barricades Red Fort with shipping containers
India

Independence Day: Delhi Police barricades Red Fort with shipping containers

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 08:10 pm
Independence Day: Delhi Police barricades Red Fort with shipping containers
Measures being taken to prevent any situation similar to Republic Day when farmers' tractor rally took a violent turn in Delhi

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Delhi Police barricaded the iconic Fed Fort with shipping containers, citing security reasons. The containers have been placed outside the main gate of the Red Fort to block the view of its premises, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day. The containers will be decorated and painted, police said.

In this article
Details

Measures are taken to prevent Republic Day like situation: Police

Delhi Police said measures are being taken to prevent any situation similar to the Republic Day when farmers' tractor rally on January 26 took a violent turn in the national capital. Police are also on high alert after the recent drone attacks on army establishments in Jammu. Intelligence inputs suggested that Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups may launch drone attacks on Independence Day, Times Now reported.

Police

Delhi Police order prohibited flying of aerial objects

In July, Delhi Police issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, hot-air balloons, and paragliders. It will remain in effect till August 16. Earlier, Delhi Police seized a drone flying near Vijay Ghat on the backside of the Red Fort. A case was registered against makers of a web series who reportedly used the drone for shooting without approval from the police.

Context

What happened on Republic Day?

On Republic Day this year, hundreds of protesting farmers, demanding repeal of three contentious farm laws, forcefully entered Red Fort and hoisted flags on the ramparts of the Mughal-era fort. The farmers, who were supposed to take out a tractor rally, deviated from their designated routes, sparking clashes with police. The violence left 394 Delhi Police personnel injured and 30 police vehicles damaged.

Drones

Drone sightings increasing after attack on Jammu Air Force base

The Indian security establishment is worried over drone attacks since a twin blast, carried by drones, hit the Jammu Air Force base in June. Since then, drone sightings across Jammu have drastically increased. Indian security forces have so far foiled many similar attempts to target military establishments. Reportedly, India claims most of these drones are flown from the Pakistani side of the International border.

