Runaway 12-year-old wannabe TikTok star reunited with family

The girl had taken a train to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh

Fed up with being scolded constantly by her mother and pestered to study, a 12-year-old wannabe TikTok star left from home in South Delhi, but was later reunited with her family with the help of Delhi Police. According to the police, the minor girl took a train from Delhi and reached Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

Complaint

Girl's mother thought that her daughter had been kidnapped

The matter came to light after the girl's mother visited Sangam Vihar Police Station on June 18 and stated that her daughter was allegedly kidnapped. She informed that her daughter was carrying a mobile phone but the device was not active. The next day, the girl's mother informed ASI Jai Singh that she had received a call from a woman named Shanti Devi.

Location

Police reached Etawah and searched for the woman

The woman told the mother that her daughter was found sitting at Etawah railway station, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "Our team reached Etawah but the phone of the woman was found to be switched off. With the help of technical assistance and locals, our team located Shanti Devi."

Further details

Shanti Devi had taken the girl to her house

The team finally located Shanti Devi's house and recovered the missing girl from there on June 20, DCP Thakur said. When interrogated, Devi revealed that the girl was found sitting at Etawah railway station. Hence, she took the girl with her to her house and informed her mother. But her mobile phone got switched off as it was an old phone, Thakur said.