Delhi Pride 2026: March for equal rights draws nearly 1,000
On February 8, nearly 1,000 people gathered in Delhi for the annual Queer Pride March, calling for legal rights like property transfers and health insurance for LGBTQ+ partners.
The march has grown a lot since its humble start in 2008 with just 50 people—with attendance varying by year.
More than a protest
For many, the march is more than a protest—it's a rare space to feel accepted and free from judgment.
Anupriya, attending her third pride from Rohtak, shared how refreshing it is to be herself here compared to back home.
The community's demands have also shifted over time; as Georgie, who came out in the '90s, put it: after the big win of decriminalization, now it's about basic rights like sharing property and getting medical coverage as partners—things most couples take for granted.