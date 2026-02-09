Delhi Queer Pride Parade: 1,000 people march for equal rights

Safe space to be yourself

The parade felt like a safe space where people could just be themselves. Anupriya, 25, described it as "free from rigid social gender constructs."

Georgie, who's seen change since the '90s when coming out was taboo, said it's now about demanding real legal rights.

This year's march also came amid ongoing legal discussions over same-sex marriage, and organizers highlighted demands for legal property transfers and health insurance for same-sex couples.