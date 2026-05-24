Delhi records 42.7C as IMD warns 43C to 45C
India is in the middle of a tough heatwave, and Delhi just clocked 42.7 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar monitoring station on Saturday.
The IMD says things could get even hotter, with temperatures possibly reaching 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.
Red alerts are out for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra because of severe heatwave warnings.
IMD urges caution as monsoon nears
Orange alerts are also in place for Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, with Central India expected to stay hot for another six days.
The IMD is urging everyone to avoid going out during peak sun hours and keep hydrated, especially important if you're outside or working on farms, since crops can get stressed too.
The good news? The Southwest Monsoon is moving in soon and should bring some much-needed rain to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India over the next few days.