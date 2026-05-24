Delhi records 42.7C as IMD warns 43C to 45C

IMD urges caution as monsoon nears

Orange alerts are also in place for Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, with Central India expected to stay hot for another six days.

The IMD is urging everyone to avoid going out during peak sun hours and keep hydrated, especially important if you're outside or working on farms, since crops can get stressed too.

The good news? The Southwest Monsoon is moving in soon and should bring some much-needed rain to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India over the next few days.