Delhi records its hottest day of the year so far

Skymet's take on weather

This kind of heat in mid-February is unusual and mostly due to clear skies and barely any wind.

Skymet vice-president Mahesh Palawat said these conditions could stick around for another day or two before some rain might cool things off a bit.

On top of that, Delhi's air quality was poor (AQI 258), so if you're out and about, take care—especially if you have breathing issues or are sensitive to heat.