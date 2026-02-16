Delhi records its hottest day of the year so far
Delhi hit a surprising high of 31.6°C on Monday, making it the warmest day of the year so far—way above what's normal for February.
Other parts of the city weren't far behind, with Ayanagar and Lodi Road also seeing temperatures well over their usual averages.
Skymet's take on weather
This kind of heat in mid-February is unusual and mostly due to clear skies and barely any wind.
Skymet vice-president Mahesh Palawat said these conditions could stick around for another day or two before some rain might cool things off a bit.
On top of that, Delhi's air quality was poor (AQI 258), so if you're out and about, take care—especially if you have breathing issues or are sensitive to heat.
Stay hydrated, watch out for heat stress signs
Temperatures are expected to stay higher than normal for the rest of February, so it's a good idea to stay hydrated and watch out for signs of heat stress.