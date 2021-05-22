Coronavirus: Delhi reports 3.5% positivity rate, lowest since April 1

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 06:39 pm

Delhi's positivity rate falls to 3.58% and recovery rate jumps to 96%.

The coronavirus test positivity rate in Delhi has fallen to 3.58 percent, the lowest since April 1, as India's ferocious second wave of the pandemic continues to weaken in most areas. The capital city reported 2,260 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its most optimistic figure since March 31. Here are more updates.

Fall in daily death toll; recovery rate goes up

Delhi also added 182 deaths to its toll, marking a significant decline in daily fatalities. 6,453 people were also discharged during the said period, nearly three times the new reported infections. The city's active caseload is now down to 31,308, the lowest in about 40 days, and the recovery rate has climbed up to 96.16 percent.

Delhi seeing fewer than 4K infections since four days

Saturday marks the fourth consecutive day when Delhi has logged less than 4,000 new infections. Yesterday, 3,009 cases and 252 deaths were reported in the capital. It should also be noted that Delhi had been conducting between 80,000 and 1,00,000 daily tests last month and that number is now down to around 60,000 tests per day.

'Still need to take all precautions,' says Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said residents should continue following all the precautions. "These are the lowest numbers after 31 March. Still need to take all precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behavior (sic)," Jain was quoted as saying.

Delhi was hit hard by the second COVID-19 wave

Delhi has been severely hit by India's dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Daily cases in the capital city had peaked at nearly 30,000 last month. Hundreds of people even ran from pillar to post to secure basic facilities such as hospital beds and medical oxygen cylinders. In fact, dozens lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen.

CM to take a call on lockdown this weekend

The complete lockdown in Delhi, which has been in place since April 19, is the major reason behind the city's improving COVID-19 situation, experts have said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now expected to take a call on lifting the lockdown this weekend, after holding a discussion with the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

India's coronavirus crisis

Daily COVID-19 cases in India had peaked at 4,14,000 just a couple of weeks ago.

India faced the word's worst coronavirus outbreak over the past couple of months, reporting lakhs of new infections every day. Daily cases in India peaked at 4,14,000 just a few weeks ago. In the past 24 hours, the country logged 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and nearly 4,200 deaths. Even though the infections are declining, experts have already warned of a possible third wave.