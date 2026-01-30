Delhi riots: Khalid Saifi gets 13-day interim bail
Khalid Saifi, founder of United Against Hate, has been given 13 days of interim bail so he can attend his nephews' wedding and observe Ramzan.
Saifi is an accused in the major conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, which erupted over a citizenship law and left 53 people dead and hundreds injured.
Other accused denied bail
A Delhi court said Saifi can be out from February 6-13, but with strict rules: he must post a ₹20,000 bond with two sureties, stay within Delhi NCR, avoid witnesses, and keep off media or social media.
On the same day, other accused like Tahir Hussain were denied bail due to ongoing UAPA charges—even though some co-accused have already gotten Supreme Court relief.
Saifi was acquitted in a stone-pelting case earlier but remains an accused in the larger conspiracy case.