Delhi riots: Khalid Saifi gets 13-day interim bail

Other accused denied bail

A Delhi court said Saifi can be out from February 6-13, but with strict rules: he must post a ₹20,000 bond with two sureties, stay within Delhi NCR, avoid witnesses, and keep off media or social media.

On the same day, other accused like Tahir Hussain were denied bail due to ongoing UAPA charges—even though some co-accused have already gotten Supreme Court relief.

Saifi was acquitted in a stone-pelting case earlier but remains an accused in the larger conspiracy case.