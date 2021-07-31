Home / News / India News / Huge section of Delhi road caves in near IIT
India

Huge section of Delhi road caves in near IIT

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 05:02 pm
Huge section of Delhi road caves in near IIT
Due to the major road cave in, traffic has been diverted near IIT Delhi.

A huge section of a road near the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in south Delhi caved on Saturday. The massive hole can be seen under the IIT flyover and it has compelled the Delhi Traffic Police to divert the movement of vehicles along the stretch of the road. Notably, Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall for several days. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

Adchini-IIT traffic diverted to Katwaria Sarai: Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted Saturday, "Due to the collapse of the road near the IIT red light, the traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route." Reportedly, the hole is 10-15 feet wide, and drain water was seen inside it. There have been no reports of any injuries or damage to property.

Action

Repair may take some days: Officials

Authorities have cordoned off the area while officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) have reached the scene. PWD officials told The Indian Express that it may take up to a few days to repair the damaged road. An official explained that they will need to plug the leak in the pipeline and then fill up the hole with sand and other road materials.

Reason

What caused the road to cave in?

The official said it is possible that the stormwater from a drain near the road is washing off the road's embankment. "The second, more probable cause is that there is a leakage in a pipeline beneath the road," said the official, adding that the same may lead to erosion of the earth and road crust. The road eventually caves in in such scenarios.

Recent news

Delhi has been witnessing incessant rainfall

Mere days ago, a street in Dwarka had caved in. A crane had to pull out a car that had gotten stuck inside the hole. Delhi has been witnessing incessant rainfall. The city received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8:30 am Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rains have caused waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and road damage in several areas.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NIA raids in J&K after air base blast, terror case

Latest News

Coronavirus: India's 7-day average COVID-19 cases cross 40,000

India

Raj Kundra scandal responsible for 'Hungama 2' being flop show?

Entertainment

Design elements of new Yamaha YZF-R3 revealed in spy images

Auto

Will WhatsApp Web be axed after multi-device support is launched?

Technology

Happy Birthday, Kiara: When she risked backlash with masturbation scene

Entertainment

Latest India News

NIA raids in J&K after air base blast, terror case

India

Boy ends life after losing Rs. 40,000 in online game

India

Kalimpong: Search on for missing laborers; multiple landslides block NH-10

India

Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Both states' officials, including Assam CM, booked

India

SC to hear plea seeking probe into Pegasus next week

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Delhi News

Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan don Anuradha

Delhi

Two held over abduction, killing of man in East Delhi

Delhi

Two decomposed bodies found in a Rohini apartment

Delhi

Delhi seeks reversal of Rakesh Asthana's appointment as police commissioner

India

Odisha: House help who fled Delhi with employer's assets arrested

India
Trending Topics