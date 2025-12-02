Delhi schools are back to offline classes, but air quality worries remain
All Delhi schools reopened for regular in-person classes from November 27, 2025, after air quality showed some improvement and restrictions were lifted.
Just weeks ago, students up to Class 5 were still learning online or in hybrid mode because pollution levels were so high.
Why does this matter?
Even though everyone's back at school, parents and teachers are still uneasy about kids breathing polluted air—some have reported coughs and discomfort.
Health experts say poor air can make things worse for young lungs.
Meanwhile, with exams going on, there's extra pressure to keep classes in-person (offline).
What are parents asking for?
The Delhi Parents Association wants stricter mask rules, fewer outdoor activities, and clearer updates from schools.
They're also worried that all the switching between online and offline is stressing students out—calling for more consistent decisions while the city deals with changing air quality.