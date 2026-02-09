Delhi schools receive bomb threats; emails traced to Canada
On Monday morning, nine to 10 Delhi schools got bomb threat emails that led to quick evacuations and a lot of worry for students and staff.
The first alert was reported at 8:33am although at least one source says an email was received at around 7:22am with well-known schools like Loreto Convent and Cambridge School among those affected.
Emails warned of blasts in Parliament on February 9, 2026
The emails, claiming to be from the "Khalistan National Army," warned of explosions at 1:11pm and even mentioned a planned blast in Parliament on February 9, 2026.
They also called top leaders "dushman."
Emergency teams rushed in—firefighters, bomb squads, dog units—but found nothing dangerous after thorough checks.
Police are now tracking where the emails came from.
Thankfully, it looks like this was another hoax, but it's left everyone on edge since similar fake threats happened just last month too.