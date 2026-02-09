Delhi schools receive bomb threats; emails traced to Canada

Emails warned of blasts in Parliament on February 9, 2026

The emails, claiming to be from the "Khalistan National Army," warned of explosions at 1:11pm and even mentioned a planned blast in Parliament on February 9, 2026.

They also called top leaders "dushman."

Emergency teams rushed in—firefighters, bomb squads, dog units—but found nothing dangerous after thorough checks.

Police are now tracking where the emails came from.

Thankfully, it looks like this was another hoax, but it's left everyone on edge since similar fake threats happened just last month too.