Delhi schools receive bomb threats; emails warn of Parliament blast India Feb 09, 2026

Nine schools in Delhi got bomb threat emails early Monday, leading to quick evacuations and a big security response.

The threats mentioned a possible blast in Parliament on February 13 and included phrases like "Delhi will become Khalistan" and "In memory of Afzal Guru."

Schools like Loreto Convent, Cambridge, Venkateshwar Global, Bal Bharati, The Indian, CM SHRI, and DTA School were all affected.

Thankfully, after thorough checks by bomb squads and fire teams, nothing dangerous was found.