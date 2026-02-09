Delhi schools receive bomb threats; emails warn of Parliament blast
Nine schools in Delhi got bomb threat emails early Monday, leading to quick evacuations and a big security response.
The threats mentioned a possible blast in Parliament on February 13 and included phrases like "Delhi will become Khalistan" and "In memory of Afzal Guru."
Schools like Loreto Convent, Cambridge, Venkateshwar Global, Bal Bharati, The Indian, CM SHRI, and DTA School were all affected.
Thankfully, after thorough checks by bomb squads and fire teams, nothing dangerous was found.
Cyber team probing email origins
Delhi Police's cyber team is digging into where these emails came from—the messages referenced the "Khalistan National Army" and called out top leaders as enemies.
No suspects have been identified yet.
Security has been tightened across key spots in the city—including Parliament—just to be safe.
This comes not long after similar hoax threats targeted Delhi schools last year.