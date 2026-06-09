Delhi set for 44C Tuesday as IMD issues yellow alerts India Jun 09, 2026

Delhi is set for a seriously hot Tuesday, with the temperature soaring to 44 Celsius and lows at 28 Celsius.

Expect partly cloudy skies and winds picking up to 40km/h at times.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for June 11 and 12, hinting at rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, so some much-needed relief from the heatwave could be just around the corner.