Delhi set for 44C Tuesday as IMD issues yellow alerts
India
Delhi is set for a seriously hot Tuesday, with the temperature soaring to 44 Celsius and lows at 28 Celsius.
Expect partly cloudy skies and winds picking up to 40km/h at times.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for June 11 and 12, hinting at rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, so some much-needed relief from the heatwave could be just around the corner.
Delhi highs fall to 35C-40C mid-June
The heat sticks around on June 10, but things start to cool off from June 11 as rain and storms roll in.
Highs will drop to between 35 Celsius and 40 Celsius through mid-June, with gusty winds likely.
So hang tight: better weather is coming soon!