Delhi shivers through coldest February day since 2022
India
On Monday, Delhi shivered through its chilliest February day since 2022, with the temperature at Safdarjung barely reaching 17.5°C—almost 5 degrees below normal.
The IMD says Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies, and early-morning fog is expected to persist for the next few days.
Fog, haze, and air quality
Thick fog made visibility drop to just 100 meters in parts of the city early Monday, making morning commutes tricky.
On top of that, air quality stayed stubbornly poor (AQI at 210), mainly due to traffic and nearby industries.
If you're heading out, expect chilly vibes and hazy air for a couple more days—air quality is expected to remain poor till Feb 4 and improve to moderate on Feb 5.