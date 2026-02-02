Delhi shivers through coldest February day since 2022

Fog, haze, and air quality

Thick fog made visibility drop to just 100 meters in parts of the city early Monday, making morning commutes tricky.

On top of that, air quality stayed stubbornly poor (AQI at 210), mainly due to traffic and nearby industries.

If you're heading out, expect chilly vibes and hazy air for a couple more days—air quality is expected to remain poor till Feb 4 and improve to moderate on Feb 5.