#VIPCulture: Ashoka Hotel becomes COVID-19 facility for Delhi HC judges

Written by Shalini Ojha Twitter Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 11:06 am

While people in Delhi are struggling to secure a bed for their coronavirus-infected relatives and friends, the state government has ordered that 100 rooms in the five-star Ashoka Hotel should be reserved for High Court judges, judicial officers, and their families.

The special COVID-19 care center will be linked with the Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri.

HC made a request. Later, magistrate signed the order

On Sunday, Chanakyapuri Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Geeta Grover, had passed directions to this effect, prompting the Delhi government to act.

Grover had signed the order after Delhi HC made a request for a special coronavirus facility for judges, judicial officers, and their kin.

It was underlined that defying the magistrate's order will attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and relevant IPC sections.

Hospital has been made responsible for biomedical waste disposal

As per the order, the Primus Hospital will be responsible for the biomedical waste disposal.

"The staff of hotel shall be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training," the order added.

Grover dictated that the hospital will provide staff members if the hotel faces a shortage. Notably, hospitals themselves are struggling to dedicate medical professionals to coronavirus patients due to the surging cases.

The charges will be collected by Primus Hospital

The hotel will provide services like housekeeping, disinfection, and food for patients.

"The charges shall be collected by the hospital and the hospital shall make the payment to the hotel. Primus Hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually," the order added.

Grover told IE that the facility should be up and running soon.

'It will be only for judges, HC staff, and families'

"It will take at least till the end of the week for the facility to become operational. It will be only for judges, HC staff, and their families, as is mentioned in the order," she told the daily.

Ironically, HC had earlier lambasted Centre over oxygen crisis, mismanagement

It should be noted that Delhi HC itself took a dim view of the situation in the National Capital and had asked the Centre if it has little regard for human lives.

"We are shocked and dismayed that the government does not seem to be seeing the reality. What is happening?" the court had asked.

Days later, HC made a request for a special coronavirus facility.

Delhi reported 380 deaths on Monday, highest ever

Delhi is experiencing a fourth coronavirus wave, which has turned out to be the deadliest. On Monday, the National Capital logged the highest number of deaths in a single day as 380 coronavirus-linked fatalities were registered.

More than 20,000 fresh infections were reported.

Earlier, the AAP government extended the one-week lockdown till May 3 to break the chain of transmission.