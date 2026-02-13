Delhi: Tantrik poisons sweets, kills 3 men to rob them India Feb 13, 2026

A 72-year-old tantrik named Kamruddin has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering three people by giving them laddoos laced with sleeping pills and sulpha tablets.

The victims—Randhir Singh, Shiv Naresh, and Laxmi—were found dead in a car on the Peeragarhi flyover.

Kamruddin had promised them a quick fortune through rituals, but after they passed out during the drive from Loni, he took off with their cash and valuables.