Delhi: Tantrik poisons sweets, kills 3 men to rob them
A 72-year-old tantrik named Kamruddin has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering three people by giving them laddoos laced with sleeping pills and sulpha tablets.
The victims—Randhir Singh, Shiv Naresh, and Laxmi—were found dead in a car on the Peeragarhi flyover.
Kamruddin had promised them a quick fortune through rituals, but after they passed out during the drive from Loni, he took off with their cash and valuables.
Police probing if he's linked to other similar murders
Kamruddin admitted to poisoning the sweets and traveling with the victims—a story backed up by CCTV footage and call records.
He's reportedly a repeat offender who picked up occult practices back in 2010.
Now, police are checking if he's linked to similar murders in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and are investigating whether more victims may be linked to him.