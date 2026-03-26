Delhi teen arrested for online links to ISIS, al-Qaida
India
A 19-year-old from Delhi, Ali Ahmed, has been arrested for allegedly connecting with ISIS and al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent through online platforms.
Police say he chatted with terrorist handlers using a gaming app and planned to travel to Pakistan for training.
His social media showed support for extremist groups, including posts with ISIS symbols.
Ahmed started group to spread extremist ideas among youth
Ahmed is also accused of starting a group called Al Malik Islamic Youth to spread extremist ideas among young people.
His arrest is part of a wider crackdown by Andhra Pradesh and Delhi police (so far 12 people linked to these networks have been caught).
The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into his connections and activities further.