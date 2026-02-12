Delhi teen killed by group over old rivalry: Police
India
A 17-year-old boy named Salim was attacked and killed by a group in Bawana, outer north Delhi, on Wednesday evening.
The group surrounded him and stabbed him multiple times with knives—police say this was likely due to an old rivalry.
Salim didn't survive the attack and was declared dead at the hospital.
7 suspects arrested, another being investigated
By Thursday, police had arrested seven suspects—three adults (Salin, Sahil, Fahad), all from JJ Colony, and four teenagers aged 16-17.
One of the teens had already been linked to an attempted murder.
Officers used CCTV footage and local tips to track them down and recovered four knives used in the attack.
Another person is being investigated for allegedly helping plan the murder.