Home / News / India News / Farmers' protest: Key Delhi borders stay closed; traffic diverted
India

Farmers' protest: Key Delhi borders stay closed; traffic diverted

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 11:50 am
Farmers' protest: Key Delhi borders stay closed; traffic diverted

Several borders of Delhi connecting it to the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh stayed closed for vehicular movement either fully or partially today, as thousands of farmers from across the country continued to protest against central government's three new farm laws for over a 100 days there.

The agitation completed 100 days on March 6.

Here are more details on this.

In this article
Delhi Traffic Police advises alternative routes Operational routes for traveling between Delhi and Haryana Jharoda border now fully reopened for traffic A brief about the farmers' protest What are the demands of the farmers?

Details

Delhi Traffic Police advises alternative routes

For those traveling to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border remains closed.

The Delhi Traffic Police has hence advised motorists to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders.

Commuters may also choose to travel through the Chilla border which was cleared for traffic in January following the infamous Republic Day violence in Delhi.

Details

Operational routes for traveling between Delhi and Haryana

Further, the entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh borders, have continued to remain shut.

The Traffic Police has advised motorists to choose alternative routes such as Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu School Toll Tax borders.

Commuters may opt to travel through routes via the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad borders.

Information

Jharoda border now fully reopened for traffic

The Traffic Police also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Karnal Road. Meanwhile, the Jharoda border, which earlier remained partially closed, has also been fully reopened for traffic since Sunday evening.

Protest

A brief about the farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers, from states like Punjab, Haryana, and UP, have been camping at borders of the National Capital to protest against the three agricultural laws.

The contentious laws are - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Demands

What are the demands of the farmers?

The protesting farmers claim that the laws will deprive them of the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) and make them vulnerable to big corporates.

They are demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws and multiple rounds of discussions between them and the government have failed to end the agitation.

The government, on the other hand, says the laws are meant to enhance the farmers' earnings.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.22 million with 18K+ new cases
Latest News
Olivier Dassault, France's billionaire politician, dies in helicopter crash
World
Rebate of 5% on purchasing vehicles under scrappage policy: Gadkari
Auto
WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, win series: Records broken
Sports
Bale, Kane help Spurs defeat Crystal Palace 4-1: Records broken
Sports
MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, marries school teacher
World
Latest India News
Coronavirus: India reports biggest surge in infections in 2 months
India
'Test, track, and treat': Centre to states/UTs reporting COVID-19 surge
India
UP: 5 killed, over 25 injured in Aligarh bus accident
India
UP: Child Rights body to probe 3-year-old's death outside hospital
India
Raped 27 years ago, woman files complaint against two
India
Trending Topics