Delhi unlock: Stadiums, sports complexes reopen tomorrow; multiplexes stay shut

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and swimming pools will remain shut in Delhi.

Starting Monday, stadiums and sports complexes will be allowed to reopen in Delhi, according to a government order issued Sunday. Delhi has largely contained the COVID-19 outbreak and now had a little over 1,000 active infections as of Saturday. However, as a precaution, cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and swimming pools will continue to remain shut. Here are more details.

Stadiums, sports complexes can reopen without spectators

A lockdown order issued by the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority stated that stadiums and sports complexes can open without spectators from Monday. The DDMA said the guidelines must be strictly adhered to and there shall be no violation of COVID appropriate behavior while these establishments reopen. The new rules are effective from 5 am on Monday until 5 am on July 12.

Schools, colleges, spas, etc. to remain shut

Further, the DDMA order stated that social and political gatherings, auditoriums, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks shall remain prohibited in the national capital. Public transport such as buses and the Metro trains will continue to function with under 50% capacity.

Gyms, yoga institutes reopened last week

With this, Delhi will enter the sixth phase of its "unlock" process after being locked down for several weeks through April and May. Delhi has started reopening in phases as the COVID-19 situation in the city has improved greatly. Last week, gyms and yoga institutes were allowed to reopen with 50% attendance. Wedding ceremonies were allowed with a cap of 50 guests.

6,000-7,000 challans issued for COVID-19 violations

Separately, according to the news agency PTI, around 6,000-7,000 challans have been issued over the violation of DDMA orders regarding COVID-19 norms such as wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing, the restriction on spitting in public places, etc.

Delhi reported 86 new infections, 5 deaths yesterday

Delhi reported 86 new COVID-19 cases along with five deaths on Saturday. Saturday marked the third consecutive day that daily infections in Delhi stayed under 100. The daily positivity rate in Delhi has now dipped to 0.11%. Meanwhile, there are only 1,016 active cases in the city. The cumulative number of cases stood at 14,34,460, while the death toll has reached 24,988.