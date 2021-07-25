Home / News / India News / Delhi unlock: Metro trains, buses at full capacity from Monday
COVID-19 cases have declined greatly in Delhi, which now has a little under 600 active infections.

Delhi allowed its Metro train services and public buses to operate at full seating capacity starting Monday (July 26) as COVID-19 restrictions were further relaxed in the national capital. Among other relaxations, cinema halls, multiplexes, and spas have been allowed to reopen. Notably, COVID-19 cases have declined greatly in Delhi, which now has a little under 600 active infections. Here are more details.

Guidelines

Cinemas, theaters allowed with 50% seating capacity

According to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued Saturday, cinemas, theaters, and multiplexes can reopen with a cap of 50% seating. Spas can be allowed to operate provided the staff has been fully vaccinated and gets tested using RT-PCR fortnightly. Schools, colleges, and educational/coaching institutes remain under prohibited activities. All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival-related gatherings remain banned.

Farmers protest exempt from ban on gatherings

Farmers protesting against three new agricultural laws at Jantar Mantar till the end of the Parliament's Monsoon Session have been exempted from the restrictions on gatherings. Marriage and funeral-related gatherings can have up to 100 people. The number of guests at marriage events was previously capped at 50. The limit was formerly 20 for funeral gatherings

Delhi Metro to run at full capacity; standing not allowed

The Delhi Metro has been allowed to operate at full seating capacity, however, commuters cannot stand inside the trains. Sources in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told The Indian Express that, with these new guidelines, an eight-coach train will be able to carry just 400 passengers, as opposed to 2,400 in regular times. Public buses can operate at full seating capacity.

How bad is the outbreak in Delhi?

On Saturday, Delhi reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and no new death due to the viral disease. A daily test positivity rate of 0.09% was recorded. The number of cumulative cases has risen to 14,35,844, out of which, only 587 infections are active. The death toll stands at 25,041. Daily infections are down from a peak of 28,000 in late April.

