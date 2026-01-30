Delhi waives late payment surcharge on water bills till August India Jan 30, 2026

Delhi just gave everyone a breather on water bills—the deadline for the late payment surcharge waiver was extended to August 15, 2026.

Announced by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, this move is meant to help households hit hard by high bills after the pandemic.

If you pay up between February 1 and March 31, 2026, you still get a solid 70% off the surcharge.