Delhi waives late payment surcharge on water bills till August
Delhi just gave everyone a breather on water bills—the deadline for the late payment surcharge waiver was extended to August 15, 2026.
Announced by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, this move is meant to help households hit hard by high bills after the pandemic.
If you pay up between February 1 and March 31, 2026, you still get a solid 70% off the surcharge.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about saving some cash—it's about helping nearly 16 lakh families who've been struggling with overdue bills.
Delhi's total unpaid water dues are massive (₹87,589 crore!) , so this waiver could make a real difference.
Plus, if you have an unauthorized connection, penalties have been slashed—from ₹25,000 down to ₹1,000 for homes—giving people a chance to regularize without breaking the bank.