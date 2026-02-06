Delhi weather: Clear skies, comfy temps; cold wave grips hills
Delhi's weather is looking pretty chill this weekend—expect clear skies and comfy temps between 23-25°C during the day.
But if you're in the northern hills, heads up: IMD says two Western Disturbances are bringing scattered rain and snow to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from February 9-11.
Dense fog warnings active in parts of North India
Travel could get tricky in parts of North India with dense fog warnings still active for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh—visibility has dropped super low in some areas.
If you're planning a trip or commute, keep an eye out for delays.
Also, northwest India will see slightly warmer nights soon, while parts of the south, including the Lakshadweep area, are expected to see scattered rain due to a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area.