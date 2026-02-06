Delhi weather: Clear skies, comfy temps; cold wave grips hills

Dense fog warnings active in parts of North India

Travel could get tricky in parts of North India with dense fog warnings still active for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh—visibility has dropped super low in some areas.

If you're planning a trip or commute, keep an eye out for delays.

Also, northwest India will see slightly warmer nights soon, while parts of the south, including the Lakshadweep area, are expected to see scattered rain due to a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area.