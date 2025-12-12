Next Article
Delhi woman and her 2 sons found dead in Kalkaji home
India
A tragic incident unfolded in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, where police discovered Anuradha Kapoor (52) and her sons, Ashish Kapoor (32) and Chaitanya Kapoor (27), hanging in their home on December 12, 2025.
Officers entered using a spare key after no one answered the door.
A handwritten note left behind revealed the family had been struggling with depression.
Police investigation: what's happening now
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at AIIMS, as police look into the family's financial and social situation.
So far, there are no signs of foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing to understand what led to this heartbreaking event.