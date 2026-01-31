Delhi's air quality in January: Average AQI hits 307
Delhi's air got a little worse this January, with the average AQI hitting 307—just one point higher than last year.
Even so, it's still the second-best January for air quality in the past five years.
The month saw a mix of "moderate," "poor," and "very poor" days, plus two days that hit the "severe" category.
Looking ahead
Those two severe days likely nudged up this year's average AQI compared to last January, which had none.
Looking ahead, Delhi's early warning system says to expect "very poor" air on January 31.
For some context, pollution is still an everyday challenge for the city.