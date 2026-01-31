Delhi's air quality in January: Average AQI hits 307 India Jan 31, 2026

Delhi's air got a little worse this January, with the average AQI hitting 307—just one point higher than last year.

Even so, it's still the second-best January for air quality in the past five years.

The month saw a mix of "moderate," "poor," and "very poor" days, plus two days that hit the "severe" category.