Delhi's big EV push: 7,000 new charging stations and 2,000 busses by 2026
Delhi has announced an ambitious plan to set up 7,000 more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and add over 2,000 new busses by the end of 2026.
Charging points will pop up at Rapid Rail and Metro spots, bumping the city's total from about 8,800 to nearly 16,000.
The bus fleet is also getting a major upgrade as part of efforts to clean up Delhi's air.
Why should you care?
If you're tired of smoggy skies or waiting ages for a bus, this plan could make a real difference.
More EV chargers mean it'll be easier to drive electric in the city.
Plus, with over 2,400 new electric busses coming soon (and some old CNG busses may get phased out), public transport should get greener and more reliable.
It's all part of Delhi's bigger push to fight pollution hotspots and make daily life healthier for everyone.