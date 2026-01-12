Delhi's big EV push: 7,000 new charging stations and 2,000 busses by 2026

Why should you care?

If you're tired of smoggy skies or waiting ages for a bus, this plan could make a real difference.

More EV chargers mean it'll be easier to drive electric in the city.

Plus, with over 2,400 new electric busses coming soon (and some old CNG busses may get phased out), public transport should get greener and more reliable.

It's all part of Delhi's bigger push to fight pollution hotspots and make daily life healthier for everyone.