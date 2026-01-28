Delhi's big road makeover: PWD targets dust to clear the air

What else is in the plan?

If these pilot roads work out, expect more: PWD wants to pursue complete paving of road shoulders and central verges as part of proposed redevelopment projects, add underground utility ducts (so roads aren't dug up over and over), and plant greenery along nearly 86km of roads.

On top of that, they're bringing in mechanical sweepers, water tankers, and sprinklers for regular cleaning—hoping this combo finally helps Delhi breathe easier.