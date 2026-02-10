Delhi's new 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' replaces Ladli scheme

Who is eligible for the scheme?

This scheme is focused on helping underprivileged families earning less than ₹1.2 lakh a year, with up to two girls per family eligible.

Registration is open at birth or key school milestones.

So far, ₹90 crore has already reached 30,000 girls, and another ₹100 crore is set aside for more beneficiaries soon.

Starting April 1, 2026, kids need to be vaccinated and enrolled in recognized schools to keep receiving support—making sure the money really helps their education and well-being.