Delhi's new 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' replaces Ladli scheme
Delhi announced the "Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana," a scheme giving financial support to girls from birth all the way through graduation.
The plan replaces the old Ladli Scheme and puts up to ₹56,000 (which can grow to over ₹1 lakh) into Aadhaar-linked accounts in phases.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that everything will be digital, so getting funds should be quick and hassle-free.
Who is eligible for the scheme?
This scheme is focused on helping underprivileged families earning less than ₹1.2 lakh a year, with up to two girls per family eligible.
Registration is open at birth or key school milestones.
So far, ₹90 crore has already reached 30,000 girls, and another ₹100 crore is set aside for more beneficiaries soon.
Starting April 1, 2026, kids need to be vaccinated and enrolled in recognized schools to keep receiving support—making sure the money really helps their education and well-being.